The cure for HIV

It’s been almost 40 years since AIDS was first identified circa 1981. There are just two cases where the killer disease appears to have been cured. Although the second case has not yet been declared a definitive cure, it is described as a “proof of concept” AIDS can be cured.

The disease is caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), which attacks the immune system. HIV takes over and kills a type of white blood cell, CD4 T-cells, which protect the body from infection. HIV inserts itself into the cell and replicates, spreading through the body. HIV is ...