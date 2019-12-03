The dance of the media elephants

Sony to acquire Viacom18; Subhash Chandra resigns as chairman of Zee Entertainment. What does all the action in India’s Rs 1,67,400 crore media and entertainment industry last week mean? It means that the fundamental changes in the way media is distributed and consumed are finally catching up in corporate structures.

That the convergence of media, telecom and technology is complete and that scale is the killer app at this stage of market evolution. In 2017 Rupert Murdoch sold most of Twenty First Century Fox’s entertainment assets to the $69 billion The Walt Disney ...