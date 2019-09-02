The dangers of optimism

Optimism is not a sin. But it cannot be the foundation for a country’s entire economic strategy. Sadly, that is what appears to be the case in India — and unless decision makers swiftly revise their assumptions about the future, any optimism will begin to be quite unfounded.

The problem is this: We have long been accustomed to assume that, in the long run, things will work out for the Indian economy. It has many things going for it: A young population, strong consumption demand, a large market, a labour cost advantage. But these very advantages have bred complacency and, ...