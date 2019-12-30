The decade we leave behind and ahead

It’s the end of a decade and the start of a new dawn, we hope. In the decade we leave behind — 2010-19 — the world, it would seem, has unravelled and come apart; our leaders are diminished; our economies are in trouble; and, there is conflict and strife everywhere we look. In this decade, we have realised that climate change is not in the distant future.

It is happening and its impact will only grow. Every year in this decade has broken a new record — the highest heat and the most extreme weather. But it is not just about weather. It is about how people in the world ...