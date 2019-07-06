The decline of economists

The term of the current President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, is getting over on October 31, 2019. There was speculation on who would be nominated post-Draghi. The wait is over now.

Donald Tusk, President of European Council tweeted on July 2 that the Council “nominates Christine Lagarde as candidate for the President of the European Central Bank.” Ms Lagarde is currently the chief of International Monetary Fund and has resigned from her position till the nomination period is over. Mr Tusk’s tweet had a few important messages. One, he chose to tweet ...