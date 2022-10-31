JUST IN
Upbeat mood in India decoupled from pessimism in rich countries
Valuation claim must be backed by evidence
The case for structural financial deglobalisation
Climate responsibility
Bees and drones give wings to farmers
The battle for deposits will intensify
Retreating on home turf: Pakistan Army is staring at defeat
Needed: A shoulder to cry on
BJP's confident despite infighting
The contested terrains of lit fests
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Upbeat mood in India decoupled from pessimism in rich countries
Business Standard

The declining middle class leaves politics unruffled

The Congress and the united Opposition need to show economic leadership. They have described the symptoms of the economic crisis but failed to create a narrative that goes beyond it

Topics
middle class | indian politics | Congress

Bharat Bhushan  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Bhushan

Anecdotal evidence suggests that many of those who consider themselves middle class are fighting hard to stay there, and those aspiring to get there will find it harder to do so.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on middle class

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 09:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.