The determinants of household savings in India

The Union Budget aims to usher in a major reform in the personal income tax structure in India. It has made a beginning by introducing two tax slabs, one with exemptions and the other without.

The government has also made it clear it aspires to eventually move towards a clutter-free simplified tax regime. While such a move is appreciated, it comes against declining household financial savings. Household financial liabilities have jumped Rs 3 trillion for the two-year period ended FY19 with net financial savings declining by Rs 80,000 crore in FY19 and it might have declined further in ...