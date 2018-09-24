The digital measurement genie

I was having lunch with an old friend in a cozy Bengaluru restaurant last month. He was telling me how there was a whole new world out there of exciting products across various domains. None of them were advertising in the conventional media of television, print, radio or outdoor.

My friend explained that these smart start-up brands were all savvy digital marketers. They were able to extract the power of digital marketing to the fullest. To all of us who have been brought up on a steady diet of brand building advertising on conventional media, the new age media seems too complex. We ...