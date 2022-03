The digital threat

Cyber-attacks during the Russia-Ukraine war may lead to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization reviewing and updating the key Article 5 in the Treaty. This says an armed attack against one of the signatories “shall be considered an attack against them all”.

Drafted in the 1940s, the treaty does not include cyber-assaults in the category of armed attacks. It is likely to be amended to reflect 21st century reality, as cyber-attacks are now routinely used in conflicts. The war also indicates how urgently India needs to review its cyber-defence policies, and, equally important, ...