The dilemma of Arif Mohammad Khan

“Don’t use words like ‘Hindu’ and ‘Muslim’,” Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan reproved anchor Rajdeep Sardesai last week. “You don’t know how much damage these words can do.” To many, it was a bit rich. He’s done well for himself using exactly those two words.

Here is a brief history of Khan’s politics. Khan was the minister for energy in Rajiv Gandhi’s government when the Shah Bano debate (1986) was on and he became known as a crusader for the rights of Muslim women by asking his party to define ...