The dilemma of Northern Ireland

It’s back to square one. If Ireland with its overwhelming Roman Catholic majority is Hindu India, British-ruled Northern Ireland where this is being written — the six counties of Ulster to be exact — is the contrived Protestant homeland resembling Pakistan.

On Saturday, Northern Ireland will have been without a government for 593 days because Protestants and Catholics can’t agree any longer on the terms of cooperation. That they should have cooperated at all seemed a miracle to me for the two religions were fighting a nasty battle when I was last here in 1969. ...