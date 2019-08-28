The do-no-harm principle

The government’s decision to change its mind on what were quite apparently counter-productive economic policy measures — such as the surcharge on FPIs and the criminalisation of CSR commitment violations — shows that it is willing to listen.

One cannot be sure what triggered the change, whether it was the falling stock market, acute discomfort of industry and even pro-government commentators, or the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech in which he batted for wealth creators by calling wealth creation a national service. If India is to indeed make the “big ...