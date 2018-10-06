The dogs that didn't bark

The collapse of development conglomerate Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is one of the gripping financial whodunits of our time. It brings to mind a popular Sherlock Holmes mystery in which a prize-winning race horse goes missing before an important race, and its trainer also vanishes. The entire story hinges on the “curious incident of the dog in the night-time”.

If the nefarious goings-on happened in the presence of a watchdog, why didn’t the dog bark? That, concludes Holmes, is precisely the point. The intruder was known to the dog. The ...