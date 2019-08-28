The driver of change

The global business environment has become exponentially challenging to navigate in recent years given the fiercely competitive landscape coupled with regulatory challenges, disruptive innovations, and digital and analytics. Every business therefore aspires for profitable growth and sets up its year-over-year organisational agenda accordingly.

Unfortunately, businesses tend to label the exercise of setting stretched budgets and driving a specific agenda (like cost leadership or revenue uplift) as “transformation” when, really, this is just business as usual. The term ...