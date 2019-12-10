The e-car tipping point

China is looking at significantly more ambitious targets for electric vehicles. It wants 25 per cent of cars sold in the country to be electric by 2025, according to a draft policy published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology last week.

The current share is just about 5 per cent, though China is the largest electric vehicle market in the world. The three barriers to wider adoption of electric vehicles — price, range (on single charge) and charging infrastructure — are being gradually whittled down, as battery prices keep sliding lower. Battery prices are ...