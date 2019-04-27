The e-fraud conundrum

One of the anomalies highlighted by an Identity and Fraud report by Experian, a data analytics company, is that Indians value security over convenience and personalisation but they suffer the highest incidence of e-frauds in the Asia Pacific. As much as 68 per cent of Indian consumers place a high degree of trust in payments system providers.

But of the 590 APAC businesses surveyed, 65 per cent of Indian businesses have experienced an increase in online fraud-related losses over the past 12 months. This includes account takeover attacks and fraudulent account openings. This gap between ...