The emerging future role of boards

Directors on boards have two distinct roles: A “map” role and a “compass” role. The former is the traditional role. It is about overseeing the short-term goals, with a horizon of a few years. The latter is about the long term, securing the future over decades.

The overseeing role is most often written about. There is a shift in focus from the short term to the long term. This article is about the long term. Management needs new ways of thinking to make companies survive and grow for the long term, and to be sustainable companies in every sense of the word. ...