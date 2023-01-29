JUST IN
The emperor's new valuation
Beware! Govts do default on pension liabilities
When middle class takes centre stage
Refresh the approach to growth, equity
From BBC documentary to Hindenburg, the political fallout remains unclear
Return of the Muslim
The case for baby RBIs
The Last of Us: How real is the threat?
Hindenburg's hydrogen connection
Hindenburg flames again: Can Adani repeat what Dhirubhai did in the 80s?
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Beware! Govts do default on pension liabilities
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The emperor's new valuation

Short-sellers have a role to play in market processes - but it is regulators that really make markets move

Topics
Adani Group | valuation | Markets

Mihir S Sharma 

Follow this columnist
Mihir S Sharma

Everyone has heard the story of the emperor’s new clothes. Modern shareholder capitalism is built around the principle that those who call out emperors for having no clothes should profit from the effort. Bears and short-sellers are essential to the function of markets; they keep valuations from getting out of hand.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 21:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.