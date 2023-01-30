The everywhere retail

The pandemic fundamentally changed the way Indians shop. Digital shopping took off in a big way. But now, based on empirical evidence, shoppers are thronging back to the stores. As the dust starts to settle down, striking the balance between digital and in-store shopping will become critical. In and the US, there is already talk of the emergence of a 50:50 world in the next few years, where, for instance, food and grocery shopping is split equally between digital and physical.

