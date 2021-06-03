The farm factor

While growth in most sectors of the economy seems set to succumb under pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic-driven curbs and lockdowns, the farm sector stands apart and may show impressive numbers. The latest (third advance) crop production estimates for 2020-21, released by Krishi Bhawan on May 25, reveal that the output of most crops has scaled new peaks.

Even the usually laggard segments like pulses and oilseeds have done well. The production of pulses is projected to have swelled sufficiently to make the country nearly self-sufficient in these crops, which constitute the main sources of ...