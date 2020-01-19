The final call

After the Supreme Court rejected the review petition filed by telecom companies against its order on licence fee dues linked to the adjusted gross revenues (AGR), all eyes are now on the government’s next move.

While some 15 telcos — many of which have shut shop or sold their businesses — have to cough up Rs 1.47 trillion, including penalties and interest, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has the option of pro-actively seeking the top court’s permission to allow the industry to stagger the payment of AGR dues. In the absence of relief from the government ...