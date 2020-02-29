The flawed idea of eugenics

Racists often try to justify their prejudices by pseudoscientific arguments. They will claim that kids of a certain skin colour, or kids born into a certain caste, are smarter. This leads to the cesspit known as eugenics — the selective breeding of human beings to eliminate undesirable traits and enhance desirable ones.

Eugenics was put on a pedestal by scientists in the colonial era. Francis Galton, the father of modern statistics (also Charles Darwin's cousin) was one of its earliest advocates. Various countries formulated laws to prevent the breeding of people with ...