The Flying Dutchman

Cristiano Ronaldo may have evolved into the ultimate goal-scoring poacher in recent times, but he still has a thing for the spectacular. The latest proof came against his former team, Manchester United, in the Champions League earlier this week.

Latching on to a delicious Leonardo Bonucci aerial, Mr Ronaldo, almost like Buddy Rich pounding away at his cymbals, lashed a first-time volley past David de Gea. It was a worldie in every sense of the word — stupefying pass perfection culminating in a ferocious, technically brilliant finish of the most-superior quality. The strike was ...