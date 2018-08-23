The foreign-domestic divide

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal made a point recently about lack of trust between entrepreneurs and bureaucrats in the power corridors of New Delhi. But that’s only a part of the big story that suggests a disconnect between the government machinery (not only in the current regime) and businesses. More so when the business involved is a foreign entity.

And much more so when the business is a successful foreign start-up. To think of it, it’s a love-hate relationship. Meetings with celebrity founders and chief executives are photo-ops that who’s who of the government ...