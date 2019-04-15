The 'foreign hand' in PM Modi's re-election bid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received three unusual ‘endorsements’ from leaders of foreign states during his re-election campaign. The Russian federation has chosen to bestow its highest civilian honour – Order of St Andrew the Apostle – on Prime Minister Modi.

This follows on the heels of his being awarded the Zayed Medal by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), again after the election process had begun. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also endorsed Prime Minister Modi’s re-election bid. Do we analyse this from an atavistic fear of “foreign ...