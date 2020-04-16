The future of 'civic' technologies

In 1973, the British economist Ernst Schumacher wrote his manifesto Small is Beautiful, and changed the world. Schumacher’s prescription — to use technologies that were less re­source-intensive, capable of generating employment, and “appropriate” to local circumstances — appealed to a Western audience that worried about feverish consumption by the ‘boomer’ generation.

Silicon Valley soon seized the moment, presenting modern-day, personal computing as an alternative to the tyranny of IBM’s Big Machine. Meanwhile, in India too, the ...