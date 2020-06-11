The future of weather forecasting

Predicting weather accurately doesn’t just help our daily lives but has deeper impact for food security and disaster management. Good news for monsoon-dependent India is that we are getting better at predicting.

New technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are helping meteorological experts to give better information to predict agricultural output and natural disasters. In early 2020, Google researchers released a paper that claimed that they have been able to predict weather just six hours in advance. The researchers trained their AI model ...