Deepfake: An existential threat to our information dissemination systems

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deployed a new artificial intelligence-based (AI-based) technology, Deepfake, during the campaign for the Delhi assembly elections. This is the first time Deepfake was officially deployed in a political campaign, although it has been used earlier to disseminate fake political-slanted news. Deepfake is a portmanteau word combining “Deep learning” and Fake.

It can be used to create realistic videos of somebody doing, and saying, things they have not done or said. The technology has been around for three years. It is now being commoditised with ...