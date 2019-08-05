The geopolitics of climate action

June and July this year have been some of the hottest months in recorded history and 2015-2019 was also the hottest five-year period on record. In India, Delhi recorded a record temperature of 48°C on June 10 this year at Palam and temperatures in excess of 50°C were recorded in Rajasthan.

Europe and the United States sweltered in unprecedented heat. “The extraordinary heat was accompanied by dramatic ice melt in Greenland, in the Arctic and on European glaciers. Unprecedented wildfires raged in the Arctic for the second consecutive month, devastating once pristine ...