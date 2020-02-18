The global impact of Wuhan crisis

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus outside China has been limited to date, but the outbreak will undoubtedly damage the Chinese economy and pose a serious risk to global growth. While the number of daily new cases in China has dropped to 2,000, down from 5,000 two days ago, there have been more than 1,600 deaths and 68,500 people have been infected.

The spread outside China has been modest, though there have been the usual scare stories in the media of the virus ultimately affecting almost two-thirds of the global population. The next 7-10 days will be critical as more than a ...