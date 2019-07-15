The golden rules of doubles

The story of IndiGo soaring to great heights as a first-generation business set up by two individuals with diverse backgrounds has been amazing. The game the duo played with Rahul Bhatia as the captain and Rakesh Gangwal in a supportive role all these years has given the company a 50 per cent market share of the Indian aviation sector.

IndiGo hit an air pocket when Gangwal raised multiple governance issues. While the operations are intact, thanks to high level of professionalisation, the current imbroglio could lead to a larger crisis that could (and should) have been avoided with some ...