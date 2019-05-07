The good 'news' in newspapers

First the good news. More than 425 million Indians read a newspaper in the first quarter of 2019. That is up from 407 million in the first quarter of 2017, says the IRS or Indian Readership Survey 2019, released in the last week of April.

That is not surprising. Defying trends in most other markets, newspaper readership and circulation in India has continued to grow over the last decade. The Audit Bureau of Circulations data for 10 years ending 2016 shows average circulation grew 4.87 per cent to a total of 63 million copies. Print media has been among one of the most profitable segments ...