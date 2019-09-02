The growth collapse

There was a near consensus on the direction, but the magnitude of the deceleration in growth surprised most analysts. The Indian economy in the first quarter of the current fiscal year grew at 5 per cent, compared to 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 8 per cent in the same quarter last year.

While growth in the manufacturing sector slowed to a dismal 0.6 per cent, expansion in agriculture slipped to 2 per cent, compared to 5.1 per cent last year. The latest data should worry Indian policymakers because it is now absolutely clear that problems in the economy are much deeper than ...