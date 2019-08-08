The Huawei threat

Beijing’s warning that any move to block Huawei from upcoming 5G operations will have consequences for Indian firms doing business in China should not come in the way of a well-thought-out and independent view on the matter. India is yet to formalise its decision on whether or not to allow Huawei, which is among the world’s biggest telecom equipment manufacturers, in the 5G segment.

A high-level committee — headed by the government’s principal scientific advisor, K Vijay Raghavan — is looking at security aspects vis-a-vis Huawei. At the same time, India ...