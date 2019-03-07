The IL&FS mess

The new board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) has reportedly sent show-cause notices to as many as 14 former directors of IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN), asking why criminal action should not be taken against them in the light of an interim report submitted by Grant Thornton.

The accounting firm had conducted a forensic audit of 12 companies, including IL&FS Ltd and IFIN, for the review period April 2013 to September 2018. The former directors have been charged with “facilitating money laundering,” sanctioning loans without any security and ...