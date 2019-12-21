The importance of Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh have come a long way since 1971. From the heyday of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, to the low points during the regimes of Zia-ur-Rehman and his wife Begum Zia, to the current blossoming relationship with Mujib’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina, the relationship has travelled some distance, with many ups and downs.

With an upswing now in motion, every effort must be made to ensure that the surge is maintained. India’s Indo-Pacific aspirations have been emphasised more than once by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in recent months; Bangladesh, located where it is, ...