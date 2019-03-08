The Indian spirit of an emigre artist

A number of yoga teachers have passed through our house with their individual views and opinions — some more curious than others — but no one I know has shown any inclination towards art. Which is what makes me wonder what passed through Sohan Qadri’s mind as both yoga teacher and painter, and whether he gave precedence to one over the other.

Actually, that is a moot question since Qadri was, first and foremost, an artist, even though his art was invested in spirituality. To the average viewer, it is Qadri’s use of colours and the textures he teases out of paper ...