The Indian version of quantitative easing

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, that’s Jonty Rhodes! That is how the commentators reacted to South African cricketer Rhodes’ flash fielding as he sent Pakistan’s Inzamam-ul-Haq back to the pavilion in a 1992 World Cup match at the Gabba. Market commentators are looking at the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest action in the same way.

The central bank is going for simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under the so-called open market operations (OMO) today. It will sell four short-term treasury bills maturing between June 2020 ...