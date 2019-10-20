The infrastructure of opportunity

Writing from Jail in 1942 Jawaharlal Nehru asked, “If life opened its gates and offered them education, how many among the millions of Indians would be eminent scientists, educationists, technicians, industrialists, writers and artists, helping to build a new India and a new world?” Eight decades later, he would surely be disillusioned with India’s government school enrolment of 55 per cent — on a trajectory to decline to 40 per cent — compared to 85 per cent in America, 90 per cent in England, and 95 per cent in Japan.

This decline is hardly a case against ...