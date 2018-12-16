The innovation sandbox

Innovation in the banking, insurance and capital markets space has been critical in supporting the growth of the economy, penetration of financial services, financial inclusion and ease of doing business. The digital revolution and innovation in the payments landscape has been supported by regulation.

In order to continue to support innovation in financial services, balanced regulation is critical to make sure the integrity of the financial system is protected while encouraging new and disruptive technologies. This column is a discussion about the feasibility and practicalities of ...