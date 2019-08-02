The interests of the Revenue

The tragic passing away of V G Siddhartha, the founder of the Cafe Coffee Day empire — and a lot else besides — has led to much discussion on whether India and the Indian state is growing less friendly to entrepreneurs, industrialists and business. Siddhartha mentioned, in what appears to be a note he left behind, that he was facing harassment from the income tax authorities.

The I-T office has strongly denied this, but this is not being generally believed. Many see their decision to block Siddhartha’s access to his Mindtree shares at a time he needed to sell them as ...