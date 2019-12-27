The invisible young heroes of 2019

In what has been the coldest December in several years in North India, my heart is warmed by the young students helming the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Video grabs of these brave young women and fearless young men have filled my social media feeds. I have watched them all.

For the older I get, the more I find myself focusing on the young. The math is simple: young changemakers have more time than their older counterparts to make a difference. Perhaps that’s why this year, this column has featured so many stories of invisible young heroes. Here’s a ...