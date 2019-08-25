The Jaitley era

The late Union minister Arun Jaitley will be remembered by his friends, colleagues, and the nation at large for many things. Apart from being an eloquent orator, a skilful strategist, and an erudite lawyer, Jaitley, an ultimate Delhi insider with friends across the political spectrum, was an outstanding bridge-builder among the current generation of leaders.

He was also a man who touched the lives of most with whom he interacted. Therefore, it is not surprising that he was the go-to man for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a variety of issues. His ...