The Kerala havoc

A sustained and intense downpour of the kind seldom witnessed in 100 years may be the immediate cause of the unusually devastating floods in Kerala, but the contribution of man-made factors to this calamity cannot be disregarded. Widespread deforestation, rampant construction and indiscriminate quarrying have triggered landslides, which have obstructed water channels, worsening the deluge.

Besides, the lack of coordination in water releases from dams in Kerala and the adjoining states has further aggravated the situation, and even hampering the rescue and relief operations. Most reservoirs ...