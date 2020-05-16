The king's speech

President Donald Trump has a habit of hurling daily doses of abuse on social media at papers and journalists who are not in his corner.

His pressers on the pandemic may be ill-informed and ignorant but they’re a regular punching bag for correspondents persisting with pointed questions. Individually calling them out as “terrible”, “fake”, and “nasty” losers, his attack this week was racist when a television reporter of Chinese origin asked if boasting about high levels of testing was worthwhile when more and more Americans were dying every day. ...