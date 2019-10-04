The leader who never had a job: Gautam Kumra's dream job at McKinsey

McKinsey has been a top draw at the placement campuses of premier business schools all over the world for the quality jobs it offers, but Gautam Kumra’s motivation to join the consultancy giant had more to do with “quantity” rather than quality.

He didn’t have much idea about what a consultancy job was, but what he did know was that McKinsey was offering three times more than the next highest salary on offer for the batch of 1993 at IIM Ahmedabad. “For a bureaucrat’s son from a middle class background, that was a big deal,” he says with a ...