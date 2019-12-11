The legitimisation of vengeance

Amidst the vulgar outpouring of accolades for the Hyderabad Police killing four rape suspects in an “encounter”, it was reassuring to hear the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India sounding a note of caution.

While acknowledging the need for swift and efficient justice, he said: “But I don’t think justice can ever be or ought to be instant and justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge.” Put this alongside the statement reportedly made by the Telangana Chief Minister, K ...