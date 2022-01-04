The limits of MSP

The year-long farm protests ended last month after the government got the three contentious farm laws repealed in Parliament. The government also agreed to look into the demand for legal backing of the minimum support price (MSP).

It has reportedly asked farm groups to suggest names to be part of the panel to look into the issue. The mandate of the panel would be fairly wide. The committee, aside from suggesting ways to make MSP more effective and transparent, will also be expected to look into natural farming, and changing crop patterns in a scientific manner in accordance with the ...