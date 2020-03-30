The liquidity gush

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did well to advance the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting and announce a range of measures to support the financial markets in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor indicated that the central bank was prepared to do “whatever it takes” and would consider all instruments, conventional or non-conventional.

The RBI was earlier criticised for not doing enough at a time when most central banks were pulling out all the stops to battle a crisis of unimaginable proportions. While the MPC reduced the policy repo rate by 75 basis points, it ...