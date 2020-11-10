The local and the global this Diwali

This Diwali is different not just because there’s no office chatter around boxes of dry fruit and mithai, but for other reasons too. For example, we are not only supposed to be “vocal about local”, but buy local too.

We need not limit our local shopping to diyas (earthen lamps), rather we should extend it to all other items that we aspire to buy. The recommendation has come from the prime minister himself. While we do that, we need to keep in mind the significance of going digital in whatever little shopping spree we can afford this extraordinary festival season and shun ...